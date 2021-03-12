Gwyneth Paltrow is expanding her Goop empire to launch a healthy home meal delivery service.

The Iron Man star has teamed up with top chef Kim Floresca, formerly of top New York restaurant Per Se, to create a series of meal plans to provide healthy options for busy people under her hugely popular clean-eating lifestyle brand.

The items will include grain bowls, wraps, soups, salads, snacks, and desserts, with vegan and vegetarian choices also available, while all meat, seafood, and dairy used will be sustainably sourced, and sources and marinades will be free of refined sugar, soy, and preservatives.

“Not only are Goop Kitchen meals healthy; they are also delicious – something we are so proud of,” Floresca tells Variety.

The Goop Kitchen meals will initially be offered for delivery in the Los Angeles area from this week. (MT/WNVAR/LOT)

