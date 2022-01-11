James Gunn has created his own niche in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and makes sure Guardians flourish in it, of course with periodic crossovers. The filmmaker, who has struck a balance between two of the most powerful studios, is shaping Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 as we speak. There are many things exciting about the movie but non more awaited than to see the ‘meme guy’ Will Poulter become the tricky character, Adam Warlock.

It’s been a couple of months, we are living with this information and the excitement just doubles up with each passing day. James Gunn recently confirmed that Adam Warlock is indeed in his movie and that Will Poulter will embody the character. A few weeks post that, Will even broke the internet with his new look and Netizens observed how he is slowly transforming into his Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 character.

A changed hair colour, length and a grin like the tricky character made fans believe he can do justice. While all of that stays, James Gunn has decided to reveal a bit of detail about Adam and that hints at him not being exactly a good boy. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

In an interview with Screenrant, James Gunn was fondly talking about his next Marvel Cinematic Universe flick Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3. The filmmaker when asked about Adam Warlock’s involvement was first happy about Will Poulter’s casting and then hinted at the grey shade of the character. He said, “Oh, he’s the best. He’s the best. He’s killing it. People are going to really love Adam — or love? They’re going to appreciate Adam Warlock, I’ll say.”

Meanwhile, talking about playing Adam Warlock in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 back when it was announced, Will Poulter as per Cinemablend had said, “I feel very very lucky and honoured to be welcomed into the Marvel family. Particularly in a franchise like Guardians of the Galaxy which I regard to be incredibly creative and very unique. James Gunn is someone who I really admire so I feel very lucky.”

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is scheduled to hit the big screens in May of 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

