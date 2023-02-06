Grammys 2023: Beyonce, who led the pack at the 65th edition of the Grammy Awards, won two awards with Best Dance/Electronic Recording for her song ‘Break My Soul’ and Best Traditional R&B Performance for the song ‘Plastic Off the Sofa’. Both songs belong to her 2022 album ‘Renaissance’.

Beyonce wasn’t present at the ceremony to collect the award and her honours were accepted by the presenters at Grammys 2023.

‘Renaissance’, which was released on July 29, 2022, is the seventh studio album by Beyonce. It’s Her first solo studio release since aLemonade’ and is also the first instalment of a trilogy project.

Beyonce wrote and produced the album with Nova Wav, The-Dream, Symbolyc One, A. G. Cook, Honey Dijon, Beam, Tricky Stewart, BloodPop, Skrillex, Hit-Boy, No I.D. and P2J. Beam, Grace Jones and Tems appear as guest vocalists on the album.

Upon its release, ‘Renaissance‘ garnered the record for the most single-day streams for an album by a female artist on Spotify in 2022, with over 43 million streams, only to be later surpassed by Taylor Swift‘s ‘Midnights’.

