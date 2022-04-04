Country music duo ‘Brothers Osborne’ won their first Grammy award for their song ‘Younger Me’, which also became the first country song with an LGBTQ+ theme to win an award in the history of the ceremony, reports Variety’.

As per Variety, TJ Osborne, who came out as gay in February 2021, was joined at the podium at the pre-telecast premiere ceremony by his brother, guitarist John Osborne.

TJ Osborne said, “For those of you who do not know, this song was written really in response to me coming out. And I never thought I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality.”

He continued, “And I certainly never thought I would be here on this stage accepting a Grammy after having done something I felt like was going to be life-changing, potentially in a very negative way. And here I am tonight, not only accepting this Grammy award with my brother, who I love so much, but I’m here with a man that I love and who loves me back. I don’t know what I did to get so lucky.”

The song, which won in the country duo/group performance category, is broader in its applications, and John also spoke to how its themes spoke to his own experience of not being able to imagine where he has ended up.

