Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared at the 64th annual Grammy Awards to give a pre-taped speech amid Russia’s continued invasion of his country.

“The war. What is more opposite of music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people,” Zelensky said.

“Our children draw swooping rockets, not shooting stars. Over 400 children have been injured and 153 children died, and we will never see them drawing. Our parents are happy to wake up in the morning in bomb shelters, but alive,” Volodymyr Zelensky added at Grammy Awards

“Our loved ones don’t know if we will be together again. The war doesn’t let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Zelensky shot the video within the last 48 hours in a bunker in Kiev. The video introduced John Legend’s performance about two hours into the show.

“Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals. Even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway. We defend our freedom. To live. To love. To sound. On our land, we are fighting Russia which brings horrible silence with its bombs. Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today. Tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks and TV. But not silence,” said the President.

Prior to the 2022 Grammys telecast, it was unclear whether or not Volodymyr Zelensky would appear via satellite or a pre-taped video segment, if at all.

Zelensky did not appear a week prior during the 2022 Oscars, despite much speculation around his appearance.

The idea of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky making an Oscars appearance was first floated by co-host Amy Schumer during an interview on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’. Schumer said she pitched the ceremony’s producers on getting Zelensky involved.

