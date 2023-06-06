Actress Drew Barrymore claimed her words have been twisted.

After her latest magazine interview wherein she allegedly wished her mother Jaid Barrymore dead made headlines, the host of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show‘ set the record straight on the misinformation, reports aceshowbiz.com.

On Monday, the 48-year-old actress shared an Instagram video in which Drew Barrymore addressed the misleading information.

“I have never said that I wished my mother was dead. How dare you put those words in my mouth,” Drew Barrymore complained in the short clip.

The ‘He’s Just Not That Into You’ actress stated, “You know what, to all you tabloids out there, you have been f**king with my life since I was 13 years old.”

She then explained, “I have been vulnerable, and tried to figure out a very difficult, painful relationship, while admitting it is difficult to do while a parent is alive.”

“And that for those of us that have to figure that out in real-time, cannot wait as in they cannot wait for the time. Not that the parent is dead,” Drew went on to remind.

“In fact, I go on to say that I wish that I never have to live an existence where I would wish that on someone because that is sick.”

Drew cleared the air after her interview in which she discussed her tumultuous relationship with Jaid was published by New York Magazine.

In the June 5 article, she shared her thoughts on her neighbours whose mothers have passed away, saying, “All their moms are gone, and my mom’s not. And I’m like, Well, I don’t have that luxury.”

The mother of two continued, “But I cannot wait. I don’t want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they’re meant to be so I can grow. I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy. But I have to f**king grow in spite of her being on this planet.”

Still, New York magazine did note that Drew was quick to express her regret for making such a statement.

“I dared to say it, and I didn’t feel good,” the actress was quoted as saying in the interview. “I do care. I’ll never not care. I don’t know if I’ve ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up.”

