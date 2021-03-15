The Grammys 2021 were held early this morning (March 15), but the buzz around it is not dying. From Beyonce receiving four trophies to Taylor Swift becoming the first female artist to win the Best Album award thrice – we are amazed. Another incident from the ceremony that has our jaws on the floor is Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s WAP performance.

The two female rap artists set the temperature soaring when they performed to their hit track WAP. The duo was dressed in glam and metallic costumes and performed on a giant bed set in the centre of the stage. Their well-rehearsed has blown away peoples minds, and many took to social media to talk about it.

While a section of viewers loved Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s amped-up performance, others found it too risqué for television. One netizen wrote, “Y’all never keep Ish real #GRAMMYs #GrammyPerformance #CardiB #CardiBPerformance (SIC).” While another tweeted, “Like these ladies or not, that was (fire emoji). #CardiB #MeganTheeStallion #Grammys.” A third fan commented on their performance, writing, “It’s so weird hearing WAP being sung censored it sounds so weird I also don’t think either Cardi or Megan are actually sining but it’s okay they’re dancing their asses off #WAP #Grammys”

It’s so weird hearing WAP being sung censored it sounds so weird I also don’t think either Cardi or Megan are actually sining but it’s okay they’re dancing their asses off #WAP #Grammys — Moustafa Elhadary (@MoustafaHadary) March 15, 2021

I thought I was at the strip club, was I dreaming! They KIIIILLIT! — Latifa A.S (@latifaagb14) March 15, 2021

Me when I saw Megan thee stallion and Cardi B flip each other: pic.twitter.com/WmU3VG8htU — 𝕸𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖐𝖎𝖙𝖍✨ (@ChrCervantes) March 15, 2021

A fan took to the microblogging site and wrote, “I mean, nothing surprises me or shocks me or offends me really these days but #CardiB #MeganTheeStallion doing #WAP on primetime for the #GRAMMYs seems like someone is TRYING to make headlines. Bad press is still press. And this performance has #conservatives pressed!” Another fan wrote, “This might be the freakiest #GRAMMYs performance of all time!Face with tears of joy #MeganTheeStallion #CardiB”

I mean, nothing surprises me or shocks me or offends me really these days but #CardiB #MeganTheeStallion doing #WAP on primetime for the #GRAMMYs seems like someone is TRYING to make headlines. Bad press is still press. And this performance has #conservatives pressed! — Shutterbug0324 (@Shutterbug0324) March 15, 2021

me after watching Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion sing WAP at the Grammys: pic.twitter.com/tZzyo4wVB2 — Kalie Shorr (@kalieshorr) March 15, 2021

This was so much fun, this was ICONIC. Congrats #MeganTheeStallion and Cardi B #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/J0m8MH6S7g — Patricio Magaña 🦈🐋 (@patata_18) March 15, 2021

Take a look at some more fans reactions to Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s WAP performance at Grammys 2021:

Cardi was having an energy gap earlier at Grammys 😂 I still ♥️ her! 😍#CardiB #GRAMMYs — Scarlet Bitch (@panda_maximoff) March 15, 2021

This is also how I would react if I was seeing WAP performed live #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/eFGOOsNpZJ — LCS (@lcseymour315) March 15, 2021

What did you think of Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s WAP performance at Grammys 2021? Share your views in the comments section.

