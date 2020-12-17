



Sona Mohapatra is one of those Bollywood celebs who have been very vocal about the sexual harassment in Bollywood industry. When #MeToo movement started in India, she openly spoke about the men who were named and shamed by alleged victims.

Apart from speaking about what she thinks is right, Sona Mohapatra has been actively giving it back to the trolls on social media. So recently when she posted an appreciation post for her father (a 1971 war hero), there were some haters too.

While quoting a tweet of Adnan Sami related to 1971 Indo Pak war, Sona Mohapatra shared the pic of her father and wrote, “My Papa, @dilipmo wearing the medals of the 1971 war here, Indian Navy. “

My Papa, @dilipmo wearing the medals of the 1971 war here, Indian Navy. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/8SqbvOxqHV pic.twitter.com/pC8sXEBkeJ — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) December 16, 2020

One Twitter user with the username @priyaanandshet1 in a now-deleted tweet wrote, “I hope is not a rapist, because you find all men ‘rapists'”

Giving her a strong reply, Sona Mohapatra wrote, “This “proud Indian” (jingoistic not patriotic) MRA is happy to put: 1)Words in my mouth that I have never uttered,believed. Unlike her, I have healthy loving relationships with men & don’t need to suck up to them to endear myself.2)Tag my Naval war veteran father in this manner”

Now that’s how you make the trolls silent.

Earlier in November, Sona shared her experience with victim-blaming with followers on social media.

“During my BTech Engg, walking to the microprocessor lab in a loose khadi green kurta with a salwar. Seniors whistling, speculating loudly about my bra size. One ‘well wisher’ walked up and asked why I wasn’t wearing my dupatta ‘properly’, fully covering my b***s,” she tweeted.

Sona in her tweet used the hashtag #INeverAskForIt, a movement that has been launched to protest against victim-blaming, especially in the case of sexual assault survivors, who are frequently asked what they wore at the time of a sexual assault.

In a separate tweet, the singer urged everyone to share their ordeal with victim blaming. She tagged Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, singer Chinmayi Sripaada and a few others in her tweet.

She wrote: “Tweet what you remember wearing when you experienced sexual violence, threat or intimidation. Draw attention to victim blame. #INeverAskForIt.”

