The life of global porn icon Rocco Siffredi is the subject of a new Netflix original series titled Supersex, which has started shooting in Rome.

The seven-episode drama is freely inspired by the real life of Siffredi, who has more than 1,500 hardcore films to his name. But, in an interesting career twist, Siffredi has also shot two arthouse pics, Catherine Breillat’s ‘Romance’ and ‘Anatomy of Hell’. His Budapest-based Rocco Siffredi Prods. is a porn industry powerhouse.

Rocco Siffredi was also the subject of the documentary ‘Rocco’, directed by French duo Thierry Demaiziere and Alban Teurlai, which screened at the 2016 Venice Film Festival.

At the centre of Supersex, which is being produced by The Apartment, a Fremantle company and Groenlandia, which is part of the Banijay group, are unknown aspects of the Italian porn star, who is being played by Italian A-lister Alessandro Borghi (‘The Eight Mountains’).

The series is created and written by prominent Italian screenwriter Francesca Manieri (‘We Are Who We Are’, ‘L’Immensit�’) who is known to be a militant feminist.

It is described as “a profound story that runs through his life since childhood,” said a Netflix statement.

Supersex will look at Rocco Siffredi’s family, his origins, his relationship with love and “the starting point and the context that led him to embark on his path in pornography,” it added.

‘Supersex’ directors are Matteo Rovere, Francesco Carrozzini, and Francesca Mazzoleni.

Rounding out the cast alongside Borghi are Jasmine Trinca, Adriano Giannini and Saul Nanni, respectively in the roles of Lucia, Tommaso and Rocco as a young man.

Said Manieri: “‘Supersex’ is the story of a man who takes seven episodes and 350 minutes to say ‘I love you,’ to accept that the demon in his body is compatible with love. To do this, he must expose the only part of him that we have never seen: his soul.”

“‘Supersex’ talks about our present, ‘Supersex’ talks about us. What does it mean to be a male? Are we still able to reconcile sexuality and affectivity? These are the questions that, like a kaleidoscope, open up before us as we immerse ourselves in his incredible life until we lose our breath.”

The show is expected to drop on Netflix globally in 2023.

