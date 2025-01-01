Ridley Scott’s Gladiator ruled the 00s with $465.4M at the box office. Its most brutal moment? Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) murdering his father, Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris). Aurelius chose Maximus (Russell Crowe) as his heir, crushing Commodus’ ego and igniting a Shakespearean spiral of betrayal.

Vulnerability at its peak, he confessed his insecurities to his father. He admitted he lacked the virtues of a great leader—wisdom, temperance, and strength. But don’t be fooled. That emotional openness morphed into cold-blooded rage. Commodus’ fumbling, chaotic attack on Aurelius wasn’t a calculated coup but pure desperation. He crushed the old emperor’s chest, suffocating him. The intimacy of it all? Chilling.

Joaquin Phoenix didn’t play Commodus like a cartoon villain. Instead, he brought layers of insecurity and longing. You could almost sympathize with him—until he crossed every line imaginable. That complexity is why Commodus still ranks as one of cinema’s greatest antagonists.