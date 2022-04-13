It’s time to embrace an alternate reality where a comet races to Earth to destroy the race of humanity. After the runaway global success of Gerard Butler’s action vehicle Greenland, the movie is all set to release in Hindi, Tamil and English exclusively on Lionsgate Play on 15th April, 2022. The award-winning actor Gerard Butler takes the center stage as John Garrity who is separated from his wife and son – he must find a way to save them from the approaching apocalypse that will doom the entire humanity. With a timely reminder of the delights of well-crafted popcorn thrills, here are five reasons why you must watch Greenland this weekend:

No: 1 reason is ‘Gerard Butler’

Gerard Butler in this thriller steals the show; his heart-wrenching performance was appreciated for balancing out action and humanity, thus rendering the story credible enough to keep viewers hooked to their screens.

Gripping Storyline

Seeding in the possibility of an alternate fate where the doom’s day has arrived, Greenland revolves around the story of a family making an arduous journey through dreadful catastrophe, as they cling to the hope for survival. The movie will keep you gripped until the last second – which makes it a must-watch this weekend.

Absolute action-packed weekend

Fiery edge-of-the-seat action elements like exploding planes, and torched cities make Greenland a delight to watch. Director Ric Roman Waugh and screenwriter Chris Sparling envisioned the film’s action sequences in ever-increasing waves of fury, starting relatively small and then pulling out the big guns in the final act that left viewers wanting for more.

Emotional Rollercoaster

From parenting a diabetic 7- year old to going on a quest to get back with your partner in the middle of a catastrophe, Greenland promises it all. The film includes a realistic portrayal of human nature in the face of danger that captures the core of Gerard Butler’s character instead of portraying him as a ‘regular man with superpowers’. Drama, emotions, action and a lot more – pick your popcorn bucket for this one!

Hopeful Ending

While the ending of Greenland leaves the fates of the Garritys and the rest of humanity in a very uncertain place, Director Waugh in one of his interviews said he’s ultimately optimistic that humankind could prevail even in the most unimaginable circumstances and with Greenland he intends on providing viewers with that sense of hope.

Watch the much-awaited Gerard Butler starrer Greenland in Hindi, Tamil and English on 15th April exclusively on Lionsgate Play

