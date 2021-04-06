Priyanka Chopra Jonas may be Nick Jonas’s wife now, but there was a time when the Desi Girl had many men going weak on their knees. The list included many actors from Bollywood and some from Hollywood as well. But, the one name from the list that every fan had hoped would become a reality someday was that of Gerard Butler. In fact, the Hollywood heartthrob too seemed to be smitten with PeeCee so much that he confessed being single for a very long time as he was waiting for her to accept his proposal.

While the deets on how it all started between the two always remain unknown, the Hollywood actor didn’t leave a stone unturned to let the world know about his affection for our Desi Girl.

Priyanka Chopra never spoke about Gerard Butler and the relationship she shared with her. But, the actress did throw a big party for Butler when he was in the country in 2009. As per a TOI report, Butler kept proposing to PeeCee every half-an-hour without caring about anybody’s presence.

“Of course, the party was for Gerard Butler, who was completely besotted by Priyanka Chopra and kept proposing to her every half hour. It’s become a standing joke rather a ‘kneeling’ joke between them. ‘Will you marry me?’ he knelt and said every half hour while she would burst into laughter. She’s clearly not interested in being Mrs Butler,” the report stated.

Even though everyone forgot about this incident, but looked like Gerard was quite serious about it. Maybe that is why even after few years in 2012, the actor did not shy away from saying, “I am still single because I am waiting for Priyanka “

The actor had even stated that he had once considered missing his flight to be with Priyanka Chopra. Gerard Butler said, “Last year, Priyanka was here (US), and I was going out of town to a wedding. I stay in Malibu, and she was coming to party at Malibu, and I couldn’t meet. I was even thinking of missing the plane and going and saying hello because I hadn’t seen her in a long time. But we are in touch all the time.”

