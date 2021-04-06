Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday demonstrated a yoga asana that helps cure digestive troubles, apart from providing other health benefits as strengthening abdominal and lower back muscles and benefitting the hip and knee joints.

Shilpa posted a video on Instagram where she is seen performing the Pada Sanchalanasana (Cycling Yoga flow). The actress said many people get the asana wrong, and demonstrated the correct and incorrect ways in her video.

“To get some movement into our routine, a lot of us end up doing exercises that look easy to do and have a good effect on the body. However, while dedicating time to fitness is important, it is also very important to understand the technique and flow of each exercise for it to be fully effective. I’ve noticed a lot of people choosing the Cycling Yoga flow, or the Pada Sanchalanasana, to build core strength and abs. But, they seldom get the technique right. So, today while I practiced this flow, I decided to demonstrate the incorrect and correct forms too!” Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote.

Sharing the health benefit of the asana, Shilpa Shetty Kundra added: “This asana strengthens abdominal and lower back muscles. It is good for the hip and knee joints. It also stimulates the digestive system and helps cure digestive troubles. When done right, this simple-looking asana packs in quite a punch. Have a great Monday.”

