Since the time the trailer of Ali Fazal’s Hollywood movie Kandahar was released, there have been a lot of questions surrounding Ali’s role in the movie. The trailer clearly shows glimpses and silhouettes of Ali Fazal in the middle of the desert riding a dirt bike, getting off a helicopter, but a lot of is kept Ali as the mystery man in the film.

The trailer features many shots of a man doing stunts, riding a bike in the desert, getting off a helicopter. This suave, stylish man is our very own Ali Fazal, who is playing a major role in the Gerard Butler starrer. Shot extensively in Saudi Arabia, the trailer’s mystery man has everyone talking and the makers are keeping Ali’s role under wraps as they want it to have a high impact as his role has him doing some high octane stunts and action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A source revealed, “Since the trailer had been out, there have been questions about Ali’: character being kept under wraps. People ask us questions like, ‘Why are the makers of Kandahar, keeping Ali’s character under wraps? The intention is to keep the audience guessing and have a large part of the character as a visual surprise on screen.

All the glimpses of the man riding the bike, getting off the helicopter shows Ali’s silhouette against a deserted backdrop, with his ardent fans smartly recognising him. Basically Ali Fazal plays the character that is leading a key operation in Kandahar which has multiple shades to the character and goes up against the character of Gerard Butler”. Because the film is a spy thriller, Ali’s character is the suspenseful character that will be unveiled over time to the audiences.

Kandahar is an upcoming action thriller directed by Ric Roman Waugh. The summary of the film on IMDb says, “A CIA operative and his translator flee from special forces in Afghanistan after exposing a covert mission.”

Ali’s latest international project, Kandahar, which stars top international actors like Gerard Butler, Travis Fimmel and Navid Negahban, is set to be released in the US on May 26 and soon after globally.

Must Read: Brad Pitt VS Ben Affleck On Bed! Gwyneth Paltrow Compares Hotties & Says, “Brad Was Like Love Of Your Life, Ben Was Technically Excellent!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News