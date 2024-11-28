Picture this: You’re on a sweaty movie set, gearing up for an intense fight scene. But instead of worrying about hitting your marks, Scarlett Johansson goes full rogue and sticks her fingers straight into Florence Pugh’s armpit. Yup, you heard that right. That’s how Black Widow’s badass duo broke the ice—nothing like a bit of armpit action to get the chemistry flowing!

Florence spilled the beans during a Buzzfeed interview, revealing that one hot day on set, Scarlett, not missing a beat, slipped her hand under Florence’s armpit and exclaimed, “Wow, that’s a wet pit.” Cue the awkward laughs, right? But Florence says that random little moment was precisely what they needed to kick off their sisterly bond—one that would shine through on screen as Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova in Black Widow. Talk about bonding over sweat.

And it wasn’t just about the giggles. That sweaty armpit moment? It was the start of the fantastic chemistry that made their on-screen dynamic unforgettable. Scarlett and Florence took a hilarious, unexpected moment and turned it into something tangible and raw—just like the movie.

But Black Widow wasn’t just about armpits—it dropped some serious MCU bombs. That post-credits scene? Total game-changer. Florence Pugh’s Yelena hits up Natasha’s grave, and out of nowhere, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus rolls in as Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine. She hands Yelena a photo of Clint Barton (Hawkeye) as her next target. Central setup for Hawkeye on Disney+ and Yelena’s MCU journey is just getting started.

Black Widow was the final chapter of Scarlett’s Natasha, who sacrificed everything in Endgame. Set between Civil War and Infinity War, the film dives into her past and introduces Yelena as her fierce, funny, and sweaty little sis. With David Harbour and Rachel Weisz in the mix, the movie brought all the action and feels.

So, while Scarlett’s chapter may be closed, Florence’s Yelena is just getting started. Are there more armpit jokes and offbeat bonding moments like that? We’re all in.

