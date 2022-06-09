‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller continues to be bombarded by legal troubles as the parents of an 18-year-old named Tokata Iron Eyes filed paperwork asking a judge to issue an order of protection against the actor on behalf of their child, reports Deadline’.

The filing, accessed by ‘Deadline’ states, “Ezra Miller uses violence, intimidation, the threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.”

The 18-year-old’s parents allege the two met at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota when their child was just 12. The parents allege Miller gave Tokata alcohol and drugs, and flew the child to London and to places such as Vermont, New York, California, and Hawaii.

It was in Hawaii that Miller was arrested twice earlier this year, once for an altercation in a bar and another time for second-degree assault.

‘The Flash’ comes out in theatres on June 23, 2023. Ezra Miller also appeared in Warner Bros’ ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’, but is not linked to the franchise going forward. ‘Deadline’ further states that a hearing has been set next month to address the parents’ filing.

