The Fast & Furious saga’ Fast X new poster has pumped adrenaline through the veins of moviegoers. Along with the poster of the tenth installment, Fast X, Vin Diesel reveals that the teaser for the movie will be released “worldwide on February 10th, 8a.m pacific!” Along with the poster, fans are excited about some more furious car chases and family-centric storylines in the upcoming movie.

“The end of the road begins”, written on the poster, teases that the saga might close with an epic two-part finale. Vin Diesel’s character, Dominic “Dom” Toretto is seen at the center emerging from the dark into the light. With his iconic cross necklace between his fists, Dominic Toretto is seen bowing his head in what appears to be an intense prayer.

While posting about the Fast X poster on his social media platforms, Vin Diesel captioned, “We’re almost there… We can’t wait to share a taste of what’s coming…” Sources say the trailer of Fast X will be over three minutes of duration showing high-octane action, science-defying physics, and family melodrama in the middle.

The fans of the Fast and Furious saga showed their reactions to the highly anticipated Fast X movie. On the other hand, many say that the saga should have ended with the Fast 7 movie. “No more trips to the moon, please” commented a user on Instagram.

Another user added, “We go to Area 51 but on Mars with a teleporting Mustang”

One user also said, Vin Diesel will become, “super saiyan” saying, “In this one vin diesel becomes a super saiyan”

“It’s never a last ride”, posted a user on Twitter showing Dom as an old person with a white beard.

Yes we know this time it will be more about “Family”.

With the OG cast, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, Ludacris as Tej, Jordana Brewster as Mia, Sung Kang as Han, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, the Fast X movie will also have Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

Let us know what do you think about it?

