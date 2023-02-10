Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) recently unveiled the trailer of their upcoming action- drama movie, Fast X. Produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincent and the movie is directed by Louis Leterrier and the movie is all set to hit the theatres on May 19.

The breathtaking trailer showcases a terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom Toretto loves, forever.

Fast X brings back the phenomenal star cast comprising Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena and Scott Eastwood, with Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. The film also features an extraordinary new cast including Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Alan Richtson, Daniela Melchior and Rita Moreno.

So, brace yourself and pull up your socks because this adventurous car ride with a racing speedometer will be spine chilling. Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, John Cena fans are surely in for a treat to witness the beginning of the end. This is going to be racy AF!

Check out Fast X’s trailer below:

