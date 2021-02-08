Fast & Furious 9 is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. Universal Studios has been hyping the film for more than a year now starting with a trailer reveal in early 2020. However, it will be worth the wait since two characters from The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift will make a return in the film.

Advertisement

The ninth instalment of the franchise was originally scheduled to be released in April 2019. However, the releases of the film have been postponed a handful of times and ultimately pushed back to May 28, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now as the film’s release date is nearing, the trailer of the film is expected to be featured during the half-time of the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Well, the new trailer will be action-packed, but according to Screen Rant, Bow Wow as Twinkie will make a cameo in the film. He previously did appear in Furious 7 in archive footage, but he this would be his first proper return to the franchise since Tokyo Drift.

Reportedly, Twinkie will make his appearance sitting at the dinner table with Dom and the rest of his crew. Interestingly, Twinkie’s fellow Tokyo Drift characters Han Seoul Oh and Sean Boswell will also make an appearance in the upcoming film. The scene is presumed to be a reunion scene.

The Fast & Furious movies have never shied away from bringing in a massive cast. If they bringing back Twinke, Han and Sean Boswell it’s likely with a purpose. However, now the purpose is kept under wraps.

Talking about cast of the film, Vin Diesel‘s Dominic Toretto will lead the way while Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, and Ludacris will reprise their role in the film. Dom’s brother Jakob (John Cena), a dangerous assassin and driver, will team up with returning criminal mastermind Cypher, portrayed by Charlize Theron.

So what do you think about Han Seoul Oh and Twinkie returning to F9? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Tom Holland Says He Would Love To Play James Bond, Is That A Hint?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube