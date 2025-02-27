The Fantastic Four is one of Marvel’s most iconic superhero teams, often called “Marvel’s First Family.” Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1961, the team includes Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing), and has been a cornerstone of Marvel Comics for decades.

Over the years, the Fantastic Four has seen multiple big-screen adaptations. The 2005 and 2007 films, directed by Tim Story, had a lighthearted tone, while Josh Trank’s 2015 reboot attempted a darker take but was met with harsh criticism.

Marvel Studios is finally bringing the Fantastic Four into the MCU with Fantastic Four: First Steps, a fresh take on the team set in a 1960s-inspired alternate reality. As excitement builds, a new rumor suggests that First Steps might be one of the longest films in the MCU’s Multiverse Saga.

Fantastic Four: First Steps Rumored Runtime Explored

A recent listing on the U.K.-based theater chain Odeon’s website has potentially revealed the runtime for Fantastic Four: First Steps, stating that the film will be 2 hours and 20 minutes (140 minutes) long. If accurate, this would make it the longest Fantastic Four movie to date, surpassing the runtimes of previous adaptations, which were 106 minutes (Fantastic Four 2005), 92 minutes (Rise of the Silver Surfer 2007), and 100 minutes (Fantastic Four 2015).

This rumored runtime also places First Steps among the longest films in the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, trailing behind only Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (162 minutes), Eternals (156 minutes), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (150 minutes), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (148 minutes). Given that the film introduces the Fantastic Four into the MCU and establishes a new, retro-futuristic setting, a longer runtime could be beneficial in developing both the characters and the world they inhabit.

Marvel has a lot riding on First Steps, as it kicks off Phase Six of the MCU, and is expected to play a significant role in shaping the franchise’s future. The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Directed by Matt Shakman, Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to premiere in theaters this July.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Robert Downey Jr. Wanted To Play These Two Unexpected Marvel Characters Besides Iron Man

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News