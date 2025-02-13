The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a part of the lives of so many comic book and superhero fans. While some of the last few films of the franchise haven’t been as exciting and are called underwhelming, America Brave New World seems to have made a mark. The film stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, and Harrison Ford, another star.

Slated for release on Valentine, aka February 14, 2025, the movie has received a majorly positive response since the early reviews and comments abouttrickledckle in. Here’s how the audience reacted to CaptAmerica’srica Brave New World and the response online.

Fans React To Captain America Brave New World Starring Anthony Mackie & Harrison Ford

Fans have scoured social media to check the critical response to the film and have been pleasantly surprised. After a poor slate of Marvel films, viewers have something to look forward to. One user called the movie a cinematic gem. “It’s an intense, thrilling ride from start to finish. It’s a mix of Winter Soldier and The Dark Knight,” they added.

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is a cinematic gem! It's an intense thrilling ride from start to finish. It's a mix of Winter Soldier and The Dark Knight. The film keeps you edging for more until it culminates in the best final act in recent years. Old Marvel is back on the menu! pic.twitter.com/Z8CgucSzrU — Wong Updates (@WongUpdates) February 12, 2025

“The film keeps you edging for more until it culminates in the best final act in recent years. Old Marvel is back on the menu,” the netizen concluded. Meanwhile, another stated that the movie both met and exceeded their low expectations. “You can feel the reshoots throughout the film & the main villain was a big miss,” they criticized the flaws they found in the release.

“But this is the most cohesive the MCU has felt since 2019. Sam has good chemistry/with his partners & it can deliver the feels,” they praised. A third found the film “thrillingly tactile” and “freaking sublime.” They stated, “Some of the content/media of the year so far, the MCU cements its legacy as one of the most saucerful makers working today,” the user continued.

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld proves that Sam Wilson can lead a #CaptainAmerica movie. The writing & acting is very strong as a political thriller mixed with superhero elements. While not perfect, it was very engaging & entertaining. pic.twitter.com/dEfK8kpJGj — Laura ลอร'า 劳拉 🍥 (@lsirikul) February 12, 2025

A fan tweeted, “Streets saying #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld Is gritty, intense & GOOD!” expressing their excitement on finding good things about the upcoming film. One user reviewed, “The writing & powerful as a political thriller mixed with superhero elements. While not perfect, it was very engaging & entertaining,” while a netizen called it “a big win.”

They continued, “Sam Wilson is undeniably Captain America. He embodies everything needed to lead the Avengers. The action is great! The story is very close to the vibes of The Winter Soldier,” and concluded by asking the fans to watch the action movie on the big screen as soon as possible.

