Marvel Studios presents “Eternals,” the 25th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and an all-new adventure introducing 10 Super Heroes never seen before on screen, releasing this Diwali 5th November in 6 languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Advertisement

The teaser gives glimpses of several moments, including a wedding in true Indian style, a dance sequence, and also gives a better look at Indian actor Harish Patel’s character!

Advertisement

“Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee with Kit Harington, with Salma Hayek and Academy Award®–winner Angelina Jolie.

Marvel Studios Eternals in cinemas this Diwali on 5th November in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The movie is the third feature film in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4.

It takes us 7000 years back in time telling the story of the celestial beings and what kept them away from helping the Avengers in their combat with Thanos.



Must Read: Robert Downey Jr Almost Denied Doing Avengers: Endgame’s Epic ‘I Am Iron Man’ Scene But Here’s How It Was Reshot & Included In The Final Edit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube