Did you know that Elon Musk once challenged Johnny Depp to a cage fight? A lot has been going on in both the actor and Tesla CEO’s life as both have one thing in common, and that is Amber Heard. For the unversed, after the Aquaman actress divorced the Pirates of the Caribbean star, she briefly dated Musk.
Though some say that she cheated on JD with the billionaire. But then again, several rumours about Heard and her past life have come up. This includes an alleged threesome between her, Elon, and Cara Delevingne, hosting s*x parties, and more.
To not let the rumours grow out of hand, Elon Musk once himself denied having a threesome and that his relationship with Amber Heard overlapped with Johnny Depp. It was at the same time that the businessman challenged the actor to a cage fight. Back in 2020, Elon spoke with the New York Times about the cheating claims made during the infamous libel case.
“I definitely was not having an affair with Amber Heard while she was married to Johnny Depp, this is totally false,” Elon Musk said. “We did not have the threesome, you know. So I think people think these things are generally more salacious than they are,” the Tesla mogul continued.
Musk said that Amber and Johnny should “bury the hatchet and move on” and added, “If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know.” While that was a joke, and no such thing ever happened, an MMA trainer John Kavanagh offered to help him to fight against Depp.
Meanwhile, more allegations against Amber Heard and her relationship with Elon Musk came in. It is said that she had a similar manipulative relationship with the billionaire as she did with Johnny Depp.
