Did you know that Elon Musk once challenged Johnny Depp to a cage fight? A lot has been going on in both the actor and Tesla CEO’s life as both have one thing in common, and that is Amber Heard. For the unversed, after the Aquaman actress divorced the Pirates of the Caribbean star, she briefly dated Musk.

Though some say that she cheated on JD with the billionaire. But then again, several rumours about Heard and her past life have come up. This includes an alleged threesome between her, Elon, and Cara Delevingne, hosting s*x parties, and more.

To not let the rumours grow out of hand, Elon Musk once himself denied having a threesome and that his relationship with Amber Heard overlapped with Johnny Depp. It was at the same time that the businessman challenged the actor to a cage fight. Back in 2020, Elon spoke with the New York Times about the cheating claims made during the infamous libel case.