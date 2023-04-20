Pete Docter, Pixar’s chief creative officer, said this year’s return to Cannes is particularly special for the studio. “As we all emerge from our pandemic cocoons and come together in story rooms, animation dailies and impromptu brainstorming sessions, it’s a joy and honour to have Pixar back on La Croisette,” said Docter. “Directed by the extraordinary storyteller Peter Sohn, ‘Elemental’ is so funny, full of heart and, frankly, stunning to see. It was created for audiences to experience on the big screen, and I love that it’ll make its World Premiere at Cannes.”

Docter, Sohn and producer Denise Ream will join members of the film’s voice cast at the event. Cannes has hosted the international competition since 1946. “For many years, the Cannes Film Festival has welcomed animated films from around the world,” said Thierry Frémaux, general delegate, Cannes Film Festival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Pixar Animation Studios, with ‘Up’—directed by Pete Docter—made Cannes history by opening the 62nd edition of the Festival in 2009. It was a wonderful event! This is another great opportunity to present the amazing ‘Elemental’ on the closing of this 76th Cannes Film Festival and to think about our lives in such a powerful way.”

Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted, and fiery young woman whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. “Elemental” opens with Pixar’s all-new short, “Carl’s Date”.

Disney India releases Elemental in English & Hindi only in theatres on 16th June 2023.

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Coachella Partner Irina Shayk Dons A Black Bikini To Seduce The Internet With Her Hotness!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News