Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson announced a new live-action remake of Moana during the Disney shareholders meeting on April 3.

“Humbled to say we’re bringing Moana’s beautiful story to the live-action big screen! Maui changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honoured to partner with Disney to tell our story through the realm of music and dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people,” Johnson tweeted, reports ‘Variety’.

The 2016 animated feature was a hit for Disney, making over $680 million at the box office.

The new film will be produced by Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn via Flynn Picture Co. Executive producers include Auliai Cravalho, the voice of Moana in original film, and Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co. Jared Bush and Samoan industry leader Dana Ledoux Miller will also take part in the production.

“I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of ‘Moana’ to the live-action big screen,” Johnson said in a statement.

“This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me. I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavour, because there is no better world for us to honour the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people.”

