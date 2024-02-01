We are just a few weeks away from the release of Dune: Part Two. It’s a Denis Villeneuve directorial that stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Lea Seydoux, Dave Bautista, Austin Butler, and Stellan Skarsgard. Based on author Frank Herbert’s Dune book series, Denis has turned his first book into two movies, the first one released in 2021.

The trailer and promos of Dune: Part Two have stirred enough curiosity among the audience to see what Timothee’s character, Paul Atreides, will do to avenge what happened to his family. We all know the second film will end on a cliffhanger, naturally making way for the third Dune film. Dune 3 will be based on Herbert’s sequel to his first book, Dune Messiah. In an interview, Denis hinted that the threequel is indeed happening, but the revelation also comes with sad news.

What if we tell you Dune 3 is the last movie Denis Villeneuve plans to direct? Yes, in an interview with Time, the Arrival movie director confirmed he won’t direct any more movies for the Dune franchise after the third one. He stated, “Dune Messiah should be the last Dune movie for me.” Frank wrote six books, so one might wonder if any other filmmaker will take the mantle ahead or not. For now, we know that the third film will be based on Dune Messiah, and it would be intriguing to see the fate of Timothee Chalamet’s and Zendaya’s characters.

Denis wants to direct new stories, which is one of the reasons he decided to end the franchise with Dune 3. In the same interview, the director mentioned that he intends to adapt Stacy Schiff’s Cleopatra, and Krysty Wilson-Cairns is currently writing the story. Denis also wishes to direct a version of Arthur C Clarke’s futuristic masterpiece, Rendezvous With Rama.

Further, Denis revealed why Timothee Chalamet is the apt choice to play Paul Atreides. The filmmaker shared that the Wonka actor has very aristocratic features, and one can sense a strong intelligence in his eyes. Chalamet looks very young on screen, and the filmmaker needed that candor and vulnerability. The Dune movie’s cast was around Timothee, as Denis always intended to take extreme closeup shots of the cast and the landscapes.

Meanwhile, Dune: Part 2 is all set to release in theatres on March 1, 2024. The runtime is said to be of 165 minutes. The film is shot entirely using digital IMAX-certified cameras. Denis co-wrote the screenplay with Jon Spaihts, and Greig Fraser is the cinematographer. Oscar-winner Hans Zimmer has composed the music for the sequel.

Must Read: 7 Pedro Pascal Movies & Shows We’re Excited to Watch: Tropico, The Last of Us Season 2 & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News