Here is a piece of great news for all the Mr and Mrs Smith fans. If you think that this news has something to do with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, then hold on. We are soon going to witness a reboot of the film in the form of a series. Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be putting a new spin on the film for New Regency and Amazon Prime Video.

The series, which is based on the 2005 hit New Regency film, is due in 2022. Glover and Waller-Bridge will star in, and executive produce the series. Keep reading further for all the details.

Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge made the announcement via social media by posting a video to Instagram Stories with details of the project. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke also posted the news of the new show to her Twitter account on Friday.

“Talk about the dream team! Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team,” Salke said in a statement.

“’Mr and Mrs Smith’ is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own. We’re thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency.”

The new take on “Mr and Mrs Smith” is neither Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s first project with the studio. Waller-Bridge created and starred in the hit series “Fleabag,” which collected six Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2019, while Glover’s musical film “Guava Island” is also an Amazon Original.

The 2005 film from Doug Liman, starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was a massive hit, grossing almost $500 million worldwide. Alfred Hitchcock also directed a screwball marriage comedy titled “Mr & Mrs Smith” in 1941, starring Robert Montgomery and Carole Lombard.

Well, we are very excited to see the reboot of Mr & Mrs Smith, what about you?

