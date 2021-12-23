If there’s one film that the world has been talking about is – Spider-Man: No Way Home. We are still not over Tom Holland, Tober Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s reunion in the film and how Marvel teased a glimpse of their upcoming film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Amid this, a video of Benedict Cumberbatch is going viral where he breaches security and runs to greet his fans. Scroll below to watch it.

The video is from a recent premiere of Spider-Man where fans are going gaga over Benedict’s arrival at the venue.

Fans were waiting outside at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and as soon as Benedict Cumberbatch arrives, they start hooting and screaming ‘Sir-Sir’. That’s when the Doctor Strange actor breaches his security and runs to greet his fans at the venue.

Take a look at Benedict Cumberbatch’s video here:

There’s a new video of Benedict Cumberbatch running away from his security to meet his fans at the #SpiderManNoWayHome premiere (watch until the end to see the way he poses to take selfies with the fans from a distance🥺) pic.twitter.com/2g4Ku52nXS — déia (@midnightmarvl) December 14, 2021

That’s such a wholesome video to start your day with. Isn’t it? Our hearts are melting.

As soon as Benedict Cumberbatch’s video went viral on social media, Marvel fans across the world started reacting to it. A fan reacted to the same and commented, “He knows how to entertain in any circumstances. Also I wonder if there was any vodka involved.” A second fan commented, “benedict being benedict is the best, the king of entertainment!!! “WHERE’S THE VODKA??? WHERE’S IT???” A third fan commented, “he’s the softest, looks like a 5-year-old child.”

Meanwhile, Marvel released the trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness yesterday and the buzz around the film is really strong. Take a look at it here:

The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer releases in May 2022.

