It’s time to relive the magic of 1993 when Jurassic Park rocked the box office! Remember that iconic water ripple scene? Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and the kids, Lex and Tim, are in their vehicle, oblivious to the T-Rex approaching. Then—bam!—the cup of water starts vibrating, building suspense like no other. It’s a moment that still gives us chills. Who could forget that epic thrill ride?

But hold up—this wasn’t some fancy CGI trickery. Nope! It all came down to some creative genius and an unexpected instrument. Director Steven Spielberg, always a master of practical effects, turned to Special Effects Supervisor Michael Lantieri to conjure up this iconic moment without breaking the bank on CGI.

The Epic Lightbulb Moment

In a behind-the-scenes treasure trove of info, Lantieri recounted a delightful little story about how the ripple effect came to life. “I was at work, and Steven called into the office,” he shared. “And he goes, ‘I’m in the car, Earth, Wind & Fire is playing, and my mirror is shaking. That’s what we need to do: we need to shake the mirror – and then I want to do something with the water.’” Talk about a eureka moment, right? Who knew a jam session could lead to cinematic gold?

Lantieri first tackled the mirror effect, which is a breeze with a little vibrating motor. But then came the challenge of getting that water to dance—cue the dramatic music! It seemed impossible until Lantieri stumbled upon a genius idea involving a guitar. “It was a tough thing to do,” he lamented. “You couldn’t do it! I had everybody working on it, and finally, messing around with a guitar one night, I set a glass [on it] and started playing notes on a guitar and got to the right frequency, a right note, and it did exactly what I wanted it to do.”

Rocking the Dashboard

Imagine this: a late-night jam session with a glass of water precariously balanced on a guitar. The creativity oozes! Inspired by this mini-experiment, Lantieri took it up a notch. He attached a guitar string to the dashboard of the Ford Explorer in the film and plucked it like a rock star at just the right moment to create that mesmerizing ripple.

And let’s be honest, that ripple has become a legendary moment in movie history! Guitar World playfully noted that if you tried to recreate Lantieri’s guitar trick with a paper cup, you’d quickly realize it’s easier said than done. Finding the perfect note to match the weight of the water and cup—and considering how a Ford Explorer resonates—was no small feat. It took a true artist to nail it, and Lantieri’s creativity delivered a masterpiece!

So, next time you watch Jurassic Park, pause and appreciate the pure brilliance behind that unforgettable water ripple scene. Without Lantieri’s guitar and a dash of ingenuity, that iconic moment might have been a total flop. While Jurassic Park may not be at the top of a guitarist’s watchlist, it brought new meaning to the term “guitar effects.” Who knew that a simple strum could shake up the film industry in such an epic way? Now, that’s what we call rocking the cinematic world!

Follow Koimoi for more such Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Was Daryl’s Survival in The Walking Dead Always Meant to Change the Series?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News