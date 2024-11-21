In a twist straight out of a tabloid fever dream, Michael Jackson allegedly had wedding plans involving none other than Harry Potter star Emma Watson. Yep, Dr. Conrad Murray, the late pop legend’s controversial doctor, claimed Jackson had “fallen in love with her” after watching her in the first Harry Potter film in 2001. Watson, just 11 at the time, reportedly became his “second choice” for a bride if things didn’t work out with his goddaughter, Harriet Lester.

Dr. Murray, who served three years in jail for involuntary manslaughter in connection to Jackson’s death, spilled all the tea in his book This Is It. According to Murray, Jackson was utterly obsessed with Watson but later shifted his focus to Harriet, Oliver’s daughter! actor Mark Lester. The King of Pop even tried to meet Lester in London to discuss a potential marriage while prepping for his This Is It concerts.

As if this story couldn’t get wilder, Murray revealed Jackson had a cardboard cutout of Watson in his $60,000-a-month Los Angeles home. “Michael told me he was almost as consumed with British actress Emma Watson. She was his second choice for a bride,” Murray wrote, claiming Jackson saw these young stars not as innocent crushes but as deep, unrequited loves.

Murray’s revelations have raised a few eyebrows, especially given the murky cloud of allegations surrounding Jackson during his lifetime. “This was the closest Michael ever came to answering my unasked questions about the pedophilia allegations,” Murray added, noting Jackson would “shut down” when pressed on sensitive topics.

There’s no evidence Jackson ever acted on these supposed infatuations. However, the claims add another layer to the King of Pop’s already complex and controversial legacy. While fans continue to celebrate his music, stories like these serve as reminders of the unsettling mysteries that still surround his life.

