In a bizarre twist of fate, a Michael Jackson tour jacket became key evidence in the identification of a suspect involved in the January 6 Capitol riot. Prosecutors say James Beeks, a Michael Jackson impersonator and actor who once played Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, was spotted in photos and videos that day sporting a black “BAD” jacket—straight out of the King of Pop’s 1987 world tour. Talk about an iconic clue.

Beeks, 49, from Orlando, Florida, is accused of storming the U.S. Capitol alongside members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. While most Oath Keepers were decked out in camo, Beeks stood out in his bold, MJ-inspired jacket. Prosecutors said it helped them connect him to the riot. A rioter who had already pled guilty tipped off agents, claiming Beeks was seen linking up with the Oath Keepers as they made their way to the Capitol.

But the feds weren’t just going off a jacket. They dug into social media and found multiple photos of Beeks rocking the same “BAD” jacket while smiling in front of a Jesus Christ Superstar poster. It’s a pretty telling detail, given his connection to the musical and his bad taste in fashion choices that day.

It’s clear Beeks had a strong connection to Michael Jackson beyond his wardrobe. On his YouTube channel, he proudly described himself as one of the “Top Michael Jackson Tribute artists” and went by the handle “jdmoonwalker” – a nod to MJ’s famous dance move. This isn’t the first time the Thriller icon’s influence made headlines, but it’s probably the most unexpected.

After being arrested on charges of obstruction of Congress and unlawfully entering restricted grounds, Beeks made his first appearance in court and was released. Authorities say he was part of the mob that forcibly entered the Capitol. They also claimed that he tried to break through a line of officers guarding access to the Senate. While he and his fellow rioters didn’t manage to get through, Beeks’ jacket made it easier for the FBI to spot him.

Beeks is just one of thousands arrested in connection with the storming of the Capitol. And while he might have been living out his MJ fantasy that day, his days as a bad boy are now caught up in legal trouble. Looks like his moonwalking skills are better suited for a courtroom than the Capitol steps.

