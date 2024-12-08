Yes! Henry Cavill dehydrated himself for days to get that ultra-ripped look. You read that right: he gave up water to ensure his shirtless scenes were next-level. Cavill spilled the tea on The Graham Norton Show, explaining how this trick works. “Makes your skin thin, so it sits on the muscle,” he said.

But let’s be honest: This is not the healthy way to get your body in shape. It’s the worst part of his whole prep routine. Cavill admitted, “It’s the worst part of the appearance-based regimen.” Yeah, we get it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Qbd_KNjNz8&t=926s

So here’s the deal: A few days before filming a shirtless scene, Cavill would cut down his water intake. First day? A liter and a half. Day two? Half a liter. By day three, he goes dehydrated—no water at all. He’d only drink again after filming. Cavill joked that he could “smell water nearby by the fourth day.” Not exactly a fun way to get shredded, huh?

But before you try this at home, hold up—this dehydration thing is not safe. Experts say it can cause everything from dizziness to confusion. People can only survive about three days without water. So yeah, don’t follow Cavill’s lead here.

Cavill, though, stood by the method, saying his main focus for The Witcher wasn’t just looking good with his shirt off. It was about being physically fit for the stunts. “Yes, you are supposed to look a certain way aesthetically, especially if your shirt’s off,” he said, “but it’s mostly for staying healthy.” So, the guy’s committed, but this water hack? Not something we’d recommend. Cavill’s dedication to his role is next-level—but damn, that’s one risky way to stay shredded.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Is Prince Harry’s Life With Meghan Markle What Princess Diana Wanted For Him? Duke of Sussex Reveals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News