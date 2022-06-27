Kanye West is undeniably one of the most discussed celebrities of recent times and it has a lot to do with the rocky relationship he shared with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The singer was very public about how he wanted his wife back and in the process, even took very personal digs at her current boyfriend Pete Davidson. In a recent turn of events, after maintaining silence for several months, the rapper mentioned his ex-wife in a very public speech during the BET Awards.

For the unversed, Kanye and Kim were officially married for over six years before calling it quits. The decision to file for a divorce came from the Kardashian and Ye did his best to even convince her otherwise. He made very public statements about how he wants her back and even resorted to using offensive, defamatory, and problematic statements against comedian Pete, accusing him of trying to break his family.

In the most recent BET Awards, Kanye West surprised the audience by appearing on stage to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Diddy aka Sean Combs. He explained the strong bond he shares with the American rapper and even ended up sort of taking a dig at ex-wife Kim Kardashian during the speech.

“I go to [Diddy] for advice to this day…He inspires so many of my choices. So many of my life choices. My wife choices. And here we are — thanks for that, Puff.”, Kanye West said.

The audience also erupted in a wave of laughter right after Kim Kardashian’s indirect mention and Kanye West also looked like he was smiling through the facemask while speaking about it. Have a look.

Kanye West Ye said Diddy inspired so many of his life choices and his wife choices 😂 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/egELtlbSWS — pammbatani (@pammbatani) June 27, 2022

Kanye West sort of pulled the reverse card on his wife after she took a very public and direct dig at him during SNL hosting in May this year. “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality”, she has said.

