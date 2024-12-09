Jane Krakowski once recalled Robert Downey Jr.’s brief stint on David E. Kelley’s legal dramedy Ally McBeal. In its fourth season, the Emmy-winning series featured the Marvel Cinematic Universe star as the love interest of Calista Flockhart’s titular character. However, his struggles with drug addiction led to his sudden departure, forcing the writers to write his character out of the storyline.

However, during the show’s 20th anniversary, the cast and creators opened up about its legacy, and Krakowski, who played Elaine Vassal, expressed her concern about Downey’s exit.

Jane Krakowski Regretted For Not Inviting Robert Downey Jr.

In 2001, Robert Downey Jr., who starred in Ally McBea,l was killed, and Fox TV boss Sandy Grushow called him a “stroke of genius”. But then came Thanksgiving break, and his drug-related arrest led to his firing. Following this, Ally and Larry’s wedding plans in Season 5 were scrapped, leaving the show in chaos. Nonetheless, Jane Krakowski once shared her regrets over the incident in a throwback interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

She said, “Robert was arrested over the Thanksgiving hiatus, and I remember thinking, “Why didn’t any of us invite him to Thanksgiving dinner?” Maybe if we had, he would have had other plans, and nothing would have happened.”

Though RDJ’s exit wasn’t just the end for hi,itut pretty much spelled doom for Ally McBeal, too.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Role Of Larry In Ally McBeal

Robert Downey Jr.’s role as Larry Paul in Ally McBeal brought a fresh spark to the show. While his mix of comedy, drama, and even singing was perfect for his character and the show, creator David E. Kelley once shared his thoughts on Downey’s firing from the show.

He said, “He’d [RDJ] been so good; he left a huge void, and there was a concern that we’d never rise to the same level again.”

Thankfully, Downy bounced back big time with Iron Man in 2008, turning his career around. Now sober since 2003, his journey is nothing short of inspiring.

