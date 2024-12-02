Ian McShane joined John Wick Universe because of a Thanksgiving holiday. The actor who brought Winston Scott, the owner of The Continental, to life agreed to the role after being promised a Thanksgiving in New York. Though Keanu Reeves dominated with his action-packed performance, McShane’s charm gave the franchise its signature flair.

Ian McShane Joined Keanu Reeves At Last

In a throwback interview, producer Basil Iwanyk revealed that Ian McShane’s unforgettable role as Winston Scott in John Wick almost didn’t happen. He recalled that McShane was among the last “if not the last” actors to join the cast. As per IGN, the producer convinced McShane to come aboard during Thanksgiving while the movie was shooting in New York.

To seal the deal, McShane and his wife were offered a free Thanksgiving trip to the city, with just a little filming on the side. He was given a holiday and a role in what became a groundbreaking action film, a win-win.

In the franchise, McShane plays Winston, the sophisticated owner of The Continental Hotel, a haven for assassins with a strict no-violence policy. As Winston aptly puts it, “Rules. Without them, we live with the animals.” His character’s smooth charm and authority added a new layer of intrigue to the action-packed series, making him a fan favorite.

How Did The Idea for The Continental Come?

In the interview, Iwanyk shared how the creative journey for The Continental spinoff wasn’t smooth sailing. He shared that the team endured a “long development period” after numerous ideas failed to hit the mark. One discarded concept involved a completely new story set in a different city with a fresh Continental and a new concierge. Still, these ideas didn’t resonate with Iwanyk, who dismissed them as “John Wick-lite.”

However, the breakthrough came when the team revisited an essential line from John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum, where Winston says, “I have served and been a beacon of order and stability to our industry for over 40 years.” This line sparked the realization that Winston’s backstory was ripe for exploration. And just like that, the plot for The Continental: From the World of John Wick was born.

