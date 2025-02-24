The Harry Potter cast has given us a ton of magic over the years, but it turns out they had a few real-life enigmas up their sleeves, too. Behind the scenes of the massive film franchise surrounded by wands, and potions, unexpected connections also formed. Among them were secret romances that few knew about.

One Harry Potter actress spilled the beans on a relationship that lasted nearly nine years—and you probably never saw it coming. She and her co-star kept things completely under wraps, dodging the spotlight over the years. Who are we talking about? Well, get ready, because this is a story that even the Marauder’s Map wouldn’t have uncovered.

The Harry Potter Love Story Nobody Knew About

Evanna Lynch, aka our favorite dreamy Ravenclaw, Luna Lovegood, once confirmed that she was in a long-term relationship with Robbie Jarvis. Yep, the actor who played young James Potter in Order of the Phoenix—Harry’s dad himself!

The estranged couple met on set back in 2007. While sparks flew, they kept things thoroughly under wraps. No red carpet moments, no interviews gushing about their love—just a hidden romance that lasted almost a decade.

According to The Mirror, they were together for nine years before calling it quits in 2016. And no, it wasn’t some dramatic, wizard-duel-level breakup. They remained friends, which is rare in Tinseltown. But how did they hide it for so long?

Well, they were pretty sneaky about it. While Lynch occasionally posted subtle hints, they never made a big deal out of their relationship publicly. In 2015, she wrote an Instagram post on Jarvis’ birthday, writing:

“Happy 29th Birthday to this little babe!! Sweetest boy! Off to see a show together #happybirthdayrobbie.”

But during their time together, Lynch even converted Jarvis to veganism. They were even on the team of Chick Peeps podcast, a vegan podcast that began in November 2017. It ran for three seasons, ending in March 2021. She got him to ditch meat, dairy, and eggs, proving once again that Luna Lovegood’s influence extends far beyond the Harry Potter universe.

Even after their separation, the two continued to back each other. They were often spotted together at vegan events and shared a reciprocal love for animal rights. Jarvis has moved on and is now dating professional basketball player Zoe Fleck—who also happens to be vegan. So, clearly, he stuck with the plant-based lifestyle Lynch introduced him to. And as for Lynch? In 2021, she was spotted with a mystery Frenchman.

She even brought him to her sister’s wedding but kept his name hush-hush. In a 2022 interview with RTE presenter Miriam O’Callaghan (per Heart Radio), the actress described him as “quiet”, which, is probably a nice change after spending years in the Harry Potter whirlwind. While Jarvis and Lynch’s relationship didn’t last forever, their friendship and shared love for animal rights prove that not all breakups have to be messy. And at least we got one more Harry Potter plot twist out of it.

