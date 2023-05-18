Marshall Bruce Mathers III, aka our very own Eminem, is nothing short of an enigma. The rapper has made and broken several records for being one of the faster singers in the world and saying the maximum number of words in a limited time. Well, the singer knows how to make headlines with his lyrics, but once, he made every head turn with a revelation about his s*xuality. To learn more, scroll on!

Eminem married Kimberly Scott twice, once in 1999 and again in 2006. His second-time marriage ended that year itself. In one of his cinematic cameos, the rapper revealed that he was gay. What happened next will surprise you all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2014, Eminem appeared in a beleaguered Sony film, ‘The Interview.’ He appeared himself and shot an interview sequence with the protagonist Dave Skylark, played by James Franco. During the scene, the rapper came out as gay and said, “I’m more shocked that people haven’t figured it out yet, I’ve been playing gay peek-a-boo for years. I’ve pretty much been leaving a gay breadcrumb trail.”

James Franco asked Eminem about his lines – “I said nice rectum, I had a vasectomy, Hector / So you can’t get pregnant if I bisexually wreck ya” – from the track Medicine Ball. The singer said, “Hector’s rectum was real.”

Well, that was quite surprising as the Mockingbird singer has often been accused of homophobia because of his lyrics that include derogatory terms for the gay community. But, obviously, it was all scripted and part of the movie sequence.

Interestingly, in another interview once, the singer revealed that he used dating apps generally preferred by homosexuals to find partners online. While talking to Vulture, he said, “I mean, yeah. Yeah, Tinder. And Grindr. I also used to go to strip clubs. What can I say? Going to strip clubs is how I was meeting some chicks. It was an interesting time for me. It’s tough. Since my divorce, I’ve had a few dates and nothing’s panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public. Dating’s just not where I’m at lately. Am I lonely? No, I’m good. Thanks for asking though.”

Good one, Eminem!

For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Tom Cruise Got Pissed Off Saying, “You’re A Jerk…” To A Prankster After He Sprayed Water On His Face & Added, “That’s Incredibly Rude”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News