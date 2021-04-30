We all know that it was Jay-Z who discovered Rihanna and we can’t thank him enough for that. But at the same time, the beauty is an amazing singer and has given some of the most brilliant collaborations including Eminem’s ‘Love The Way You Lie’. But do y’all know when the song was released, it was blamed to glamorize domestic abuse? Read to know the details below.

The lyrics of the song didn’t go well with the fans and they immediately started slamming the artists.

Rihanna’s domestic violence claims against ex-boyfriend Chris Brown were already the talk of the town and then the song came. Eminem’s chorus in the song had lyrics that read, “I feel so ashamed, I snapped, who’s that dude? I don’t even know his name, I laid hands on her…I’ll never stoop so low again, I guess I don’t know my own strength” which created a stir with its visuals in the song.

Immediately after Eminem’s lyrics’ comes Rihanna’s chorus that read, “Just gonna stand there and watch me burn, Well that’s alright because I like the way it hurts,” now this agitated the fans and they all started calling out for the Barbadian singer and how she’s supporting the domestic violence abuse in the song.

Also, the visuals in the songs consist of a couple sleeping with each other, the next they’re fighting violently with each other, then share a passionate kiss with each other after the man in the song punches his fist in the wall.

A lot of fans speculated that the song was for Eminem’s ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott and portrayed the evolution of their relationship.

Stephanie Nilva, executive director of sexual assault and trauma resource centre Day One spoke to MTV News and said, “The most important thing the video is doing is raising the topic of dating violence among young people.”

She continued and said, “Eminem’s history is …as someone who sings a lot about violence. And Rihanna’s experience [is] as someone who was abused by Chris Brown.”

Talking about the history of their personal relationships, Stephanie Nilva concluded, “that the message is not ‘Don’t you want a relationship like mine?’ The message is a warning sign.”

Here’s the song:

What are your thoughts on Eminem & Rihanna’s ‘Love The Way You Lie’? Tell us in the comments below.

