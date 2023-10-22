The Marvel Cinematic Universe must be in chaos with every update coming out of the realm, but the euphoria around one particular project isn’t affected at all, because the positive buzz is good in its kitty that nothing can demotivate fans for it. Yes, we are talking about Deadpool 3, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Merc with a Mouth and Wolverine, respectively. While we have seen much of their fun banter, we are already aware that they will begin on a very enemy note, fighting each other before joining forces. Turns out Shawn Levy now talks about who will win.

If you aren’t in sync with the updates, Deadpool 3 marks the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Ryan and Hugh. The two will be reprising the same superheroes they played for the Fox studios. Reports have said that the MCU plotline for the movie will destroy the Fox timeline, and we have already seen the two shooting for the right screen with a destroyed Fox logo in the background.

Now, Shawn Levy is confirming that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will indeed begin on a sour note and that they will fight against each other. He even went on to hint who will win, and it’s quite an obvious answer. But still, this could be a spoiler for many. So you have been warned. Read on only if you are okay to read a potential spoiler for one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy, in a conversation as per Comic Book Movie, spoke about who will win in the fight between Deadpool and Wolverine. In a very critical way, he confirmed that it has to be Hugh Jackman’s Logan, because can anybody win against the man who literally has blades for claws?

Shawn Levy said, “At every turn, Ryan is amazing at wanting Deadpool to lose. The truth is that Deadpool’s awesome, but he’s deeply flawed…and Wolverine is Wolverine.”

Deadpool 3 doesn’t have a release date as of yet because the studio recently postponed the movie indefinitely this week. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on this and everything else from the world of entertainment.

