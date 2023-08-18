Hollywood actress Demi Moore has posted a moving photo of her daughter Rumer in the agonising throes of labour to celebrate the actress’ 35th birthday.

Rumer, who 60-year-old Demi shares with ex Bruce Willis, 68, welcomed daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis in April.

‘G.I. Jane’ star Demi Moore’s 4.7 million followers were stunned by the photo, with many taking to the comment section of her post to let Demi know they found it “beautiful”.

Demi Moore could be seen grasping Rumer’s hands as she lay with her face creased in agony during her home birth, Female First reported.

Louetta is now three months old.

Demi Moore, who divorced Bruce in 2000 after marrying him in 1987, captioned the images posted on her Instagram: “My life changed the day you were born. You brought depth, meaning, and purpose to my existence along with an understanding of love that I had never known.

“Now here you are my baby, with your own baby, bringing even greater meaning, magic, and love into all of our lives,” the proud mom continued. “So proud of you. Happy Birthday Ru! Happy New Year! Happy Celebration of Life! I Love You!”

Rumer, who had her little girl with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, 28, commented on the post by saying: “Oh mama (red heart and heart-eyed smiley face emojis) I love you so.”

“Knowing what it takes to help bring a soul into this world gives it a whole new meaning for me. I always thought this was my day but I know now it has always been ours. Happy birthday mama,” she added.

Bruce’s current wife Emma Heming Willis also paid tribute to Rumer on her birthday.

The 45-year-old model is devoting her life to caring for Bruce as he battles dementia, and told Rumer she loved her in a post to mark her birthday on Wednesday.

She captioned an image that showed ‘Chicago’ actress Rumer holding who is thought to be one of Emma and Bruce’s kids: “We love you so much @rumerwillis. Happy birthday my sweet.”

Emma has daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, nine, with Bruce, who also has girls Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29, with Demi.

