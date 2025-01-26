David Lynch expressed deep concern about society’s fractured state just a couple of months before his passing but held onto a belief that unity could prevail, even if he wouldn’t be around to witness it.

“People in the United States are divided, and one side almost literally and truly hates the other side,” the director told People Magazine. “This is not a way to live.”

David Lynch’s Reflection on Division and Hope

The acclaimed filmmaker lamented the toxic divisions and rising animosity in the United States, likening the situation to an unruly nursery school filled with chaos and immaturity.

“There is so much bulls— going on these days, it’s hard to believe,” the ‘Mulholland Drive’ maker explained. “It’s like a nursery school. It’s like little nasty children in a nursery school, and we’re pooping in our pants, we’re smelling up the place, and it’s not pretty. And it doesn’t have to be this way.”

Despite his sharp critique of the nation’s disarray, Lynch remained hopeful that people could find common ground and work together to solve shared problems.

David Lynch’s Belief in a Better Future

Lynch, known for his unique perspectives, believed life was meant to be beautiful. He urged humanity to embrace unity and love as a universal family.

“We need to be getting along together,” he said then. “There’s so many things we’d all agree on. We can solve these problems by working together. Divided we fall; united we stand. This is a true thing. This life is not supposed to be a bad joke. This world is supposed to be beautiful.” He added, “We’re supposed to love each other as a family.”

While Lynch’s condition worsened, requiring oxygen for essential mobility, he described himself as “filled with happiness” from the profound sense of calm his meditation provided. “When you get it from within, it doesn’t go away,” the director added.

David Lynch’s Farewell and Legacy

The world mourned the loss of a visionary artist after his death was announced on his personal Facebook page. The heartfelt statement from his family honored Lynch’s legacy and shared his parting wisdom.

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch,” the statement read. “We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’ It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies.”

Lynch died on January 15, aged 78. A lifelong smoker, Lynch revealed he was diagnosed with emphysema in 2020 and feared leaving his home due to his weakened immune system.

