David Attenborough To Present BBC's New Series Titled 'The Green Planet'

Iconic biologist, natural historian, and broadcaster David Attenborough is all set to present a new show titled ‘The Green Planet’ that offers a deep insight into the secret, unexplored lives of plants, their evolution, and how they behave and interact.

The series is a BBC Earth project premiere on Sony BBC Earth on April 11, at 9 pm.

Each episode introduces a set of plants from deserts, tropical jungles, and underwater worlds to seasonal lands and our urban environment, enlightening viewers on how they hunt, forge intimate relationships, deceive, communicate, act as caregivers, and fight for survival.

Talking about the show Tushar Shah, Chief Marketing Officer and Business Head – English Cluster & Sony AATH, Sony Pictures Networks’ said, “With the launch of Green Planet, we are thrilled to bring an unparalleled, first-of-its-kind experience that has not been explored yet. This show will not only provide viewers with an enriching experience but will also instil hope in them as they start seeing the world through a green lens.”

