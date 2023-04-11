Hollywood star Daniel Radcliffe acted like an “absolute d**k” during a crucial ‘Harry Potter’ kissing scene.

The actor has offered an apology to his castmates Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint after the movie star confessed he wasn’t on his best behaviour when the pair were called on set to film a smooch between their characters Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley for ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II’, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking in HBO special ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’, Daniel Radcliffe explained: “I did not make this (awkward situation) better, because I’ve been told significantly that I was just being an absolute d**k about this and was like, ‘I’m gonna come on set and watch you guys kiss. I’m sorry about that, guys.'”