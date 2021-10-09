Advertisement

One of the most viral videos of 2019 was when Dakota Johnson literally destroyed Ellen DeGeneres on her own show and called her out for ‘lying’ publicly. That very interview went crazy viral on social media and netizens praised the Fifty Shades of Grey actress for her brave act. Now, Drew Barrymore has commented on the same interview in a conversation with Dakota and called it ‘amazing’.

The conversation between Dakota and Ellen became really awkward in the 2019 interview and videos of it was all over the internet.

It so happened that Ellen DeGeneres asked Dakota Johnson about not inviting her to the actress’ star-studded 30th birthday celebrations in Malibu. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress immediately replied and said that she was invited. When Ellen failed to recall, the actress said that she thought that the comedian didn’t like her. “I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited. I didn’t even know you liked me.”

When the conversation stretched, Dakota Johnson suggested Ellen DeGeneres ask everybody. This is when the show’s executive producer reminded the host that she was indeed invited but she was out of town. “Yeah, I had that thing,” recalled Ellen immediately as everyone broke into laughter. She also added that now she remembers that she was invited stating that Malibu was too far for her to travel and that’s why she didn’t come.

Now, Dakota appeared on Drew Barrymore’s show and recalling the Ellen moment, both of them laughed hard and the host praised the actress for destroying Ellen on her own show.

“People have gotten in trouble for claiming not being invited to your parties,” Drew told the Fifty Shades of Grey actress on her show, referencing the clip.

“That was amazing, by the way,” concluded Drew Barrymore and Dakota Johnson can be seen laughing while the audience cheer for her.

Watch the full interview here:

Dakota Johnson is really on fire, haha!

