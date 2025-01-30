D. Woods is pulling no punches when it comes to Sean “Diddy” Combs, slamming the disgraced music mogul for his disturbing treatment of female artists like a “piece of meat.”

The former ‘Danity Kane singer recently spoke out about her experiences, accusing Combs of demeaning and objectifying the women under his mentorship.

EXCLUSIVE: Danity Kane’s D. Woods sits down with @evapilgrim to speak out about what she calls her troubling interactions with Sean “Diddy” Combs, who faces federal criminal charges for sex trafficking and racketeering, which he has denied. https://t.co/Vq2CBNymOC pic.twitter.com/Xxu9Z5Lgod — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 27, 2025

D. Woods Exposes Diddy’s Treatment of Female Artists

Woods’ claims paint a chilling picture of the toxic environment within Bad Boy Entertainment, where, according to her, young female talent was treated as little more than disposable commodities.

“He did it in different ways with all of us, you know, picking and prodding, and just a way to chip and knock away,” Woods, whose real name is Wanita Denise Woodgett, said. “I see myself standing in those dark, scary, predatory spaces and hearing somebody say some of the most degrading things to me. From the outside, he was this mogul – he was this guy who could make your dreams come true.”

Sean Diddy Combs’ Legal Troubles Mount

Combs, who once held the power to shape dreams through his ‘Making the Band’ reality series, now finds himself behind bars facing a slew of shocking charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

While Woods is one of many former protéges speaking out, she describes this moment as one where her truth will finally be acknowledged, making it clear that the culture of fear and control under Combs extended far beyond the recording studio.

The allegations against the hip-hop mogul have only intensified with recent documentaries shedding light on his alleged abuse. ‘The Fall of Diddy and Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy’ has surfaced, featuring troubling testimonies from former associates—including claims that Combs once told a contestant he was so angry he wanted to “eat their flesh.”

Another contestant recalled a threat where Combs allegedly said he could hire someone off the street for $20 to assault them physically.

Sean Diddy Combs’ Legal Team Fired Back

Unsurprisingly, Combs’ legal team has dismissed the documentaries as a sensationalized cash grab, insisting that the allegations lack context and credibility.

“The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims, many from unidentified participants whose allegations lack context,” his attorneys said in a statement. “By withholding this information, they made it impossible for Mr. Combs to present facts to counter these fabricated accusations.

They added, “As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every publicity stunt or facially ridiculous claim.

