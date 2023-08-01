Courtney Stodden has split from Chris Sheng.

The 28-year-old star and the filmmaker have ended their engagement, with a rep revealing that Courtney intends to discuss their break-up publicly in the near future.

A source told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: “Courtney is now a single woman. She is looking forward to telling her story.”

Courtney – who is non-binary and uses she/they pronouns – had been engaged to Chris since 2021, when they announced the news via social media.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Courtney said at the time: “I said yes … OH and the ring made me gag it’s so beautiful (sic)”

Chris has also deleted his engagement post from Instagram.

The filmmaker wrote at the time: “We have both grown so much since we first met, and the fact that we have both been able to grow into better, stronger, more secure individuals while still being in a relationship together makes me have faith that this partnership will last a lifetime.

“For the first time we’re both experiencing unconditional love.”

Courtney married Doug Hutchison in 2011, when the reality star was just 16 and he was 51.

However, Courtney filed for a divorce in 2018.

The TV star subsequently told Fox News: “I am a really empathetic, sensitive person, and I always have been. But my experience has made me so strong. If it didn’t happen, I feel like my whole outlook on life would be so different.

“Experiences that are traumatizing can either break us or we can utilize them to shape us into a stronger individual. And that’s really one of the main reasons why I’m speaking out is because I want past victims and survivors to really tap into that part of themselves. We are so strong. It’s just really made me very fearless.”

