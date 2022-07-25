Stand-up comedian and actor Dave Chappelle was the show-stopper for Chris Rock and Kevin Hart at their latest gig at Madison Square Garden.

Dave strolled out unannounced, cigarette in hand, with his trademark “C” projected on the screens – the lone indication, reports Deadline. Chappelle was in rare form, delighting the crowd while talking about his recent venue problems in Minnesota and other exploits.

“Had to sneak my way in here,” he said at the top, a sly reference to his recent Minnesota ban from the First Avenue venue. “Despite what you may have read about in the news, I’m okay, and I appreciate the support.”

According to Deadline, Chappelle held court for more than 20 minutes, also talking about the attack on him at the Hollywood Bowl. Chappelle said that he hopes his attacker gets monkeypox. “Not that he should die, but his ass should itch for four to six weeks.” Chris Rock followed Chappelle’s set, followed by Hart.

Deadline further states that the show ended with the three comedians reunited on stage. A debate over which one was the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All-Time) ensued, before Hart seemed to end the debate by bringing out a live goat draped in gold chains to end the set.

“I’m not taking care of that shit!” Rock shouted, but Hart insisted that the tribute was to underline that he felt Rock was truly the greatest. Chappelle interrupted. “This is the worst night of this goat’s life.”

Rock had a quick reply: “He’s just happy he’s not at a Jamaican restaurant!”

