Christina Hack hired top attorney Laura Wasser, also known as “Disco Queen,” to represent her in her divorce battle against her estranged third husband, Josh Hall. Wasser replaced her previous lawyer, Dearmey Law APC.

“Christina was not happy with the progress or lack thereof,” a source said on Monday. “She decided to go with the best divorce attorney out there to try and wrap this up quickly and fairly.”

The interior designer, 41, officially filed a change of attorney with the Superior Court of California in Orange County last Friday.

Laura Wesser Has Previously Represented Big Hollywood Celebs

Weber, 56, has previously repped celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Ryan Reynolds, Britney Spears, Johnny Depp, Gwen Stefani, Kim Kardashian, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Garner, Kevin Costner, Heidi Klum, and Maria Shriver.

Laura Wesser Insane Consultation Fee

In 2019, Laura told The Helm about her $25K retainer and $900 hourly rate, saying, “I have no shame in asking for that amount. I think it’s a deal when I look at what my colleagues are charging.”

Josh Hall Rejected Seven Figure Plus Settlement

Daily Mail reports that the 44-year-old Foundry Group realtor, who reportedly “turned down a seven-figure plus settlement,” filed for divorce from Christina on July 16 after less than three years of marriage.

According to TMZ, Hack did not have a prenup with Josh, who is seeking alimony and “all rights to any HGTV and Discovery Network shows or specials they produced’ including Christina in the Country, Christina on the Coast, and The Flip Off.”

“When someone is insecure by you and doesn’t like to watch you win, that puts a damper on everything,” Hack told ET on November 15.

She added, “I feel like I was not shining as bright, to try not to make him feel emasculated. But who wants to live like that? It was not fun, to be honest. I did not enjoy filming with him, so having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way.”

