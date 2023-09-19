Gal Gadot is a gorgeous woman and one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood, and her fame increased tenfold with her appearance as Wonder Woman in the old DC Universe. She and Chris Pine had really great chemistry in their first film, where he featured as Steve Trevor, her love interest. Their chemistry was visible even off the screen, and a video clip from one of the press conferences went viral, and it has resurfaced once again on social media.

In the first movie, Gal’s Diana Prince meets with Pine’s Steve after he accidentally lands in Themyscira, and she is relentless about getting him back home. The film received a lot of love from the audience, who were left heartbroken when Steve sacrificed himself for the greater good.

Chris Pine made a comeback as Steve Trevor in the second instalment of the film Wonder Woman 1984 and was equally loved by the fans. Anyway, coming back to the viral video on Instagram posted by dizisidirfilmidir, one can see Gal Gadot and Chris Pine at a Comic Con where he could be seen wearing a V-neck steel blue coloured T-shirt, and Gal wore a black full-sleeved attire with plunging v-neckline. She had kohl-rimmed eyes and bold red lips; she looked beautiful as always, and even Chris couldn’t resist her charm.

In this viral throwback clip, Chris Pine could be seen admiring or, in a more colloquial language, checking Gal Gadot out as she drinks water from a bottle, and as she turned immediately, he averted his eyes from her flirty glances surely the day for the netizens as they take over the comment section of the post.

One of the users wrote, “He undress her Just with his eyes”

Another said, “She knows he’s staring at her”

A third user said, “He wants to be that bottle of water.”

Followed by one saying, “He finalised the venue, the resort, names of his children and things I rather not say”, “Oh he’s screaming those thoughts”, “He’s dying for her,” and “She has control over him”.

Another wrote, “That‘s right, Chris, she‘s f*cking hot”

While one quipped, “He looks at her and savours her”

And, “Who wouldn’t?! She’s a goddess!”

While a few of them commented that the video was superimposed, and you all tell us what your thoughts are on this viral old clip as you check it out here, along with the reactions:

