Cher’s memoir, Cher: The Memoir – Part One, of a two-part book from the legendary artist, reveals a series of shocking and defiant moments that shaped her iconic legacy. This included a deeply unsettling encounter with the late music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector when she was just 15.

She described being unnerved by Spector’s predatory gaze after meeting him through her then-boyfriend Antonino LoTempio. The pop icon claimed that he propositioned her for being physically intimate, slyly using French to disguise his intent.

Phil Spector Did Not Expect Cher to Understand Him

“He might have been a demigod to many, but he acted weird, and I didn’t like how he stared at me,” the music icon wrote. “‘Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?’ he said, smirking, asking me to sleep with him,” Cher recalled of the alleged conversation with Spector.

However, Cher’s sharp wit turned the tables as she replied fluently, leaving him stunned by her unexpected comeback. “Without breaking a sweat, I gave him a look back and replied, ‘Oui, pour l’argent,’” she remembered replying. “You could have knocked him over with a feather. He didn’t think I’d understand the question, let alone have an answer,” she added.

Cher Came Across Phil Spector Again Later In Life

Years later, their paths crossed again under more dramatic circumstances. Cher confronted Spector over his unauthorized use of her vocals in a single released overseas. The confrontation escalated when Spector attempted to intimidate her by brandishing a gun and twirling it theatrically.

Unshaken, Cher called his bluff, demanding he never interfere with her work again. She recalled warning, “‘Don’t f–k with me, Phillip! This is me, Cher, okay? … Put that f–king gun down and promise me you’ll never do anything like this s–y with my music again, okay?’”

Her unyielding stance reportedly forced an apology, solidifying her reputation as a woman who wouldn’t be silenced or bullied. Spector, who died in 2021 while serving a prison sentence for the murder of Lana Clarkson, looms as a dark figure in Cher’s recollections.

The memoir also delves into Cher’s personal life, including an episode of “revenge s*x” at age 14 with a dismissive boyfriend. Reflecting on the act, Cher revealed her disappointment, confronting him afterward with cutting honesty before decisively ending their relationship.

These candid revelations highlight her journey from youthful vulnerability to unshakable confidence.

